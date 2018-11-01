Molly Yeh's Everything Bagel Stuffing Recipe

“It pulls from the flavors in classic bagel and lox,” says the host of Food Network’s Girl Meets Farm

Everything Bagel Stuffing

1 tsp. sesame seeds

1 tsp. poppy seeds

4 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped, divided

1 tsp. dried minced onion

½ tsp. caraway seeds

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided Cooking spray

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 large red onion, thinly sliced

2 large celery stalks, finely chopped

5 scallions, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives

½ tsp. black pepper

2 large eggs

1 cup vegetable or chicken broth

4 large day-old bagels, cut into 1-in. cubes (about 8 cups)

2 Tbsp. drained capers

2 tsp. chopped fresh dill

1. Stir sesame seeds, poppy seeds, 1 teaspoon garlic, dried onion, caraway seeds and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

2. Preheat oven to 375. Coat a 9×13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium. Add red onion, celery and scallions; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add chives, 3 teaspoons garlic, pepper and remaining½ tsp. salt; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

3. Whisk together eggs and broth in a large bowl. Fold in bagel cubes, capers, dill and onion chives mixture. Pour mixture into prepared casserole dish; sprinkle with bagel seasoning. Bake until heated through and browned on top, about 30 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Serves: 8

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour