Molly Yeh's Everything Bagel Stuffing Recipe

“It pulls from the flavors in classic bagel and lox,” says the host of Food Network’s Girl Meets Farm
Everything Bagel Stuffing
1 tsp. sesame seeds
1 tsp. poppy seeds
4 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped, divided
1 tsp. dried minced onion
½ tsp. caraway seeds
1 tsp. kosher salt, divided Cooking spray
¼ cup unsalted butter
1 large red onion, thinly sliced
2 large celery stalks, finely chopped
5 scallions, thinly sliced
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
½ tsp. black pepper
2 large eggs
1 cup vegetable or chicken broth
4 large day-old bagels, cut into 1-in. cubes (about 8 cups)
2 Tbsp. drained capers
2 tsp. chopped fresh dill
1. Stir sesame seeds, poppy seeds, 1 teaspoon garlic, dried onion, caraway seeds and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Set aside.
2. Preheat oven to 375. Coat a 9×13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium. Add red onion, celery and scallions; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add chives, 3 teaspoons garlic, pepper and remaining½ tsp. salt; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
3. Whisk together eggs and broth in a large bowl. Fold in bagel cubes, capers, dill and onion chives mixture. Pour mixture into prepared casserole dish; sprinkle with bagel seasoning. Bake until heated through and browned on top, about 30 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Serves: 8
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour