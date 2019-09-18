Watch: Molly Yeh Shares the Apple Cider Brisket Recipe She's Making for Rosh Hashanah

In true Molly Yeh form, the food blogger is having some fun with her Rosh Hashanah menu.

On Sunday’s episode of Yeh’s Food Network show Girl Meets Farm, she takes viewers through a festive brunch for the Jewish New Year.

“Typically my mom will make a brisket that’s braised with red wine and tomato sauce, but because we’re celebrating with brunch this year I’m lightening it up,” says the cookbook author. “I’m using apple cider and white wine.”

After searing the large cut of meat in a Dutch oven, Yeh transfers it to a slow cooker and adds flavorful ingredients like dried sage, rosemary and garlic. She sweetens up the dish with maple syrup and honey crisp apples. (You can find the full recipe for Yeh’s brisket below.)

Molly Yeh and her mom Judy

“You gotta have apples for Rosh Hashanah — eating apples with honey symbolizes a sweet New Year,” she says.

This marks the first Rosh Hashanah since Yeh welcomed her daughter, Bernie in March — which means there are three generations in her North Dakota house for the holiday. Yeh’s mom, Judy, her Aunt Cathy, and sister Jenna are also joining her for the meal of brisket, carrot hash, and apple butter rolls.

Before giving birth to Bernie, 6 months, Yeh, who is married to farmer Nick Hagen, was already sharing her Jewish heritage with her daughter.

“In the beginning, I was really craving matza and bagels — anything as a vehicle for cream cheese,” she told PEOPLE last year. “This kid is going to be Jewish, I mean, if it wasn’t clear already.”

Girl Meets Farm airs Sundays at 11a | 10c on Food Network.

Image zoom Food Network

Molly Yeh’s Brunch Brisket

1 brisket (3 lbs.)

2 tsp. kosher salt

Black pepper

2 Tbsp. flavorless oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. fennel seeds

1 Tbsp. dried sage

Pinch crushed red pepper

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. dried rosemary

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (12-oz.) bottle hard apple cider

1 large apple, cut into thin wedges

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 cup dry white wine

Chopped chives, for garnish

1. Season both sides of the brisket with the salt and a few turns of pepper.

2. In a large skillet or pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Sear both sides of the brisket until browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer it to a slow cooker.

3. Add the onion to the skillet and cook, stirring, until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the fennel seeds, sage, crushed red pepper, cayenne, thyme, rosemary and garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 more minutes. Pour ½ cup hard cider into the pan and allow it to loosen any browned bits stuck to the bottom of the pan (use a spatula to help scrape them up). Pour the whole mixture into the slow cooker. Add the apple, maple syrup, wine, and remaining 1 cup cider to the slow cooker.

4. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours, or overnight. Remove the brisket to a cutting board and let it sit for 15 minutes. Trim off any excess fat, slice against the grain, and then transfer it to a serving dish. Carefully pour the mixture from the slow cooker on top of the brisket, sprinkle with the chopped chives and serve.

Cook’s Note: As an alternative to the slow cooker, cook everything in a covered baking dish or Dutch oven in a 325° oven until very tender, 3 to 4 hours.

**This recipe was provided to PEOPLE by a chef, restaurant or culinary professional. It has not been tested for home use.**