For Molly Sims, going gluten free doesn’t mean spending hours in the kitchen preparing strange foods that are more about “denial” than “delicious.”

The busy actress, who writes a cooking and entertaining blog, shared with PEOPLE one of her favorite gluten-free recipes: granola cups filled with fruit and berries.

“I love making them,” she says. “They’re super easy and super simple to do.”

With son Brooks, who’ll turn two in June, in charge of stirring, preparing the cups is a regular weekend event at her house. “We probably do this at least two Sundays a month,” the Kentucky-born Sims says.

She mixes packaged granola, light brown sugar, egg, coconut oil or butter — “I prefer coconut oil because it’s healthier,” she says — then spoons it all into muffin tins. After the granola cups are baked and cooled, she fills them with plain yogurt (she prefers Greek) and tops with lots of blackberries, blueberries and strawberries.

While the former Sports Illustrated supermodel is no stranger to eating well, she has been more focused on healthy eating and exercising after discovering she had a thyroid condition while pregnant with her son. Losing weight was difficult so she started watching what she eats more diligently.

“I love being gluten free,” Sims says, admitting she’s been doing it “off and on” for four years. And she’s happy to get her husband, Scott Stuber, and Brooks onboard.

“These are healthy treats that I can live by and still feel good. My whole family loves them.”

It’s crunchtime!

Gluten-Free Fruit and Yogurt Granola Cups

Makes 10 cups

Cooking oil spray

3 tbsp. light brown sugar

3 tbsp. coconut oil or melted butter

1 egg

1 (12-ounce) bag gluten-free granola

1 cup plain yogurt

Fresh berries

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin tin with cooking oil spray.

2. In a large bowl, combine sugar, oil or butter, and egg; stir. Add granola and stir to combine.

3. Spoon granola mixture into 10 muffin cups, filling each 3Ž4 full. With your fingers, press the granola into the muffin cups and create a small indentation in the middle of each granola cup.

4. Place tin in the oven and bake for 15 minutes until slightly golden.

5. Remove from the oven and allow cups to rest for 5 minutes in the muffin tin before removing.

6. Once cooled, fill each granola cup with yogurt and top with berries.