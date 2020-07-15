Christmas In July! M&M's Unveils New White Chocolate Sugar Cookie Flavor for the Holiday Season

A few lucky fans will be able to try out the new M&M's before they hit shelves in November

Christmas may be five months away, but M&M's are already gearing up for the holiday season with its new flavor.

The latest M&M's addition, announced earlier this week, is White Chocolate Sugar Cookie. The new flavor is a take on the holiday-favorite sugar cookie with a white chocolate sugar cookie-flavored shell complete with M&M's classic crispy chocolate center.

If you were hoping the new flavor would be available for Christmas in July, you're out of luck. These red, white and green M&M's won't be hitting shelves until closer to the holiday season in November.

A few lucky fans will have the opportunity to try out the new candy before it's available nationally, though. M&M's is hosting a social media contest on its' official Twitter and Instagram pages. On Saturday, July 25, fans just need to comment on M&M's posts for a chance to get their hands on the new flavor.

If Christmas is your Super Bowl, consider also stocking up on the Hallmark Channel's new wines inspired by their classic holiday movies. They'd pair perfectly with the new candies.

While there are so many ways to enjoy M&M's, last year Kim Kardashian changed the game when she revealed her secret way of eating the candy.

Last November, Kardashian responded to Twitter user @KrysJenner’s photo of a jar of green and red M&M’s and advised, “Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside.”

Nearly a day later, she also posted a 35-second video to Instagram and Twitter elaborating on the candy-eating method in full detail.

“The goal is to be warm and melty on the inside…but crunchy on the outside. This is my secret of life you guys. So satisfying in your mouth, please try it someone. Let’s start a chat about this,” she explained in the video.