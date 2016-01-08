Forget roses! These White Strawberry Shortcake M&Ms are what we're hoping our Valentine gives us this year

Taste the Love! Strawberry Shortcake M&M's Are Here for Valentine's Day

Forget romantic, candlelit dinners, bouquets of roses and pink stuffed animals. Everyone knows that Valentine’s Day is really all about the candy.

Luckily, M&M’s understands the importance of surrounding oneself with sweets on February 14.

White Strawberry Shortcake — which features holiday-appropriate white, pink and creme colored shells and promises a “light, Starburst-like Strawberry sweetness,” according to The Impulsive Buy — is technically meant to be one of the company’s limited-edition Easter flavors, but it already available on shelves at Targets everywhere.

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one experiencing an overwhelming feeling of love for M&M’s right now.

White Strawberry Shortcake is the latest in a long line of seasonal flavors that M&M’s has released, including white peppermint, pecan pie, and the queen of fall foods pumpkin spice latte.

But that’s not all: Listings on eBay have also promised a second Valentine’s Day flavor, Strawberry Chocolate, which will be available exclusively at Walmart.

So this February, instead of spending your entire paycheck on dinner and champagne, give your Valentine the gift they’re really hoping for: all of the M&M’s they can eat.

And if you happen to be your own Valentine this year, well, we won’t judge you in the slightest.