M&M's Reveals New Packaging with Only the Female M&M Characters

M&M's unveiled new female-focused packaging with the help of three "spokescandies."

The female M&M characters — and only them — are featured on and inside the new packs for their "Flipping the Status Quo" campaign. The limited-edition packaging, available in milk chocolate, peanut butter and peanut varieties, is designed to honor women changing the world and "flipping" antiquated gender roles and ideas.

Each pack depicts the green, brown and purple M&M's, flipped upside down. Underneath the candies is the message, "Supporting Women Flipping the Status Quo."

"Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we're thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them – and who better to help us on that mission than our own powerhouse spokescandies Green, Brown and Purple?" said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer at Mars Wrigley North America.

$1 from each pack sold will go towards women-empowerment organizations including She Is the Music and We are Moving the Needle. The special packages are available at grocery stores nationwide through the end of March. In total, the brand will donate up to $800,000 to other organizations elevating women.

Mars, Incorporated

Longtime fans of the chocolates are familiar with the green and brown M&M's characters but might not recognize the purple M&M, which was introduced in September 2022. Purple was added to the candy crew to "represent acceptance and inclusivity," according to a press release. She wears lace up white boots and exudes "self-awareness, authenticity and confidence," according to the brand.

One year ago all of M&M's characters got a makeover. The new look was meant to help bring the characters into a "more dynamic, progressive world," Mars said at the time. Brown's heels were lowered to a more sensible height and Green's former go-go boots were swapped to sneakers.