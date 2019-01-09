Spicy Jalapeño Peanut M&M's Have Apparently Hit Store Shelves

Say hola to what might be M&M’s most unorthodox flavor yet—Mexican Jalapeño Peanut.

The spicy new chocolate candy—which was spotted on shelves by Instagram user @snackchatlive—appears to be far different from the sweeter flavors the Mars brand has launched recently like caramel or mint, but we’re excited to see how fans will take this one.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The flavor debut is reportedly part of a new line of three “internationally inspired flavors,” as the package shows.

The green package also showcases the candy’s classic M&M character Yellow, this time sporting a sombrero and holding jalapeño peppers to match the flavor.

RELATED: We Tasted (and Graded) All of the Crazy M&M’s Flavors Out There Right Now

To complete the international flavor trio, an English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut flavor also appear to have been released.

Unfortunately, if you’re not a fan of or are allergic to peanuts, these new flavors won’t be for you.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Take 5: Five-Ingredient One Skillet Jalapeño Mac n Cheese

It has not been confirmed yet as to when this year the new varieties will be available, but we’re definitely hoping to get a taste soon.