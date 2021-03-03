M&M's Introduces Mint Green Ice Cream Sandwiches Just in Time for St. Patrick's Day
The minty dessert hits shelves in early March
As the weather warms up, we'll all be looking for new, tasty ways to cool down. And some exciting frozen desserts are hitting the freezer aisle in just a few weeks.
M&M's parent company, Mars Wrigley, announced that they are expanding the M&M's ice cream cookie sandwich collection with two new flavors: mint and a new take on their classic cookie sandwich.
The green-colored mint flavor, which will be available just in time for St. Patrick's Day on March 17, features refreshing mint ice cream that is sandwiched between two M&M-studded chocolate cookies. The new classic sandwich features creamy vanilla ice cream and two soft-baked chocolate M&M cookies.
Both offerings, sold in packs of four, will be available at major supermarkets nationwide beginning in early March — so keep an eye out!
"We're excited to expand the joy of M&M'S colorworks to the Mars Wrigley ice cream line, starting with a minty green treat for St. Patrick's Day," Jayesh Shah, Ice Cream Marketing Director at Mars, said in a press release. "These new flavors add even more options alongside our fan-favorite M&M'S Vanilla and Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches – offering a fun and enjoyable treat for any occasion."
2021 is really shaping up to be a year filled with exciting new frozen treats — multiple ice cream companies have unveiled some serious innovations that we can't wait to try.
Ben & Jerry's new line is truly over-the-top. The Topped collection features seven flavors that are finished with a layer of rich chocolate ganache and chunks of sweet candies. Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream may have the most surprising flavor of all, though: Everything Bagel (and yes, it includes onion and garlic).
