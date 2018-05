Concept: A poppable version of the classic ice cream truck treat

Grade: D

Tasting Notes: It tastes like a skittle inside of an M&M, and most of us do not want to taste the rainbow. While we applaud their effort to try something different, one taster asked, “If you’re going to buy an M&M, why would you buy something that tastes nothing like an M&M?” It’s not all bad, though. When we gave the flavor to a 10-year-old, he loved the orange creamsicle flavor mixed with the white chocolate, and says it’s a great way to “wash out your taste buds so you don’t taste the broccoli stuck in your tooth from lunch or the bit of steak from last night’s dinner.”

