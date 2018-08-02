M&M's Announces the Winner of Their Crunchy Flavor Contest

Drum roll, please…

After announcing the Flavor Vote campaign in March, where millions of people voted for their favorite type of crunchy M&M’s among three finalists, the winner has finally been crowned.

For the next 18 months, the Crunchy Mint flavor will be available on store shelves so those who are fans of the tasty addition can eat as many bags as they want.

The new flavor, which features a rice crisp cocoa center and outer minty dark chocolate shell, beat out the two other flavors: Crunchy Expresso and Crunchy Raspberry.

“Our fans have spoken and once again played an influential role in choosing the next flavor of M&M’S,” says Allison Miazga-Bedrick, the M&M’s brand director. “We love providing our fans with opportunities to have their voices heard, and we look forward to finding more ways to do so in the future.”

Crunchy Mint M&M’s will be available at retailers nationwide in both the Share Size and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch.