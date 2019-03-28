MMA Announcer Jimmy Smith Says He Found 13 Full-Sized Staples Inside His Chipotle Burrito

Jimmy Smith will likely be avoiding Chipotle from now on after he allegedly found staples inside his burrito this week.

The MMA announcer, who has commentated fights for the UFC, Bellator, and Premier Boxing Champions, claims that after ordering a burrito from the Mexican restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, he discovered 13 staples inside his tortilla.

Needless to say, Smith, 41, did not continue to eat the burrito, but instead, shared photos of the alleged food nightmare to Twitter less than an hour later.

Representatives for Chipotle did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Look what I just pulled out of my @ChipotleTweets burrito!! 9 FULL-SIZED STAPLES!!!!! Are you kidding me!?! Had to yank one out of my teeth!! Didn’t even search the rest of the burrito but I’m sure not eating it,” Smith tweeted alongside a close-up photo of the staples.

In a separate photo of bitten burrito with his receipt and the staples next to it, Smith claimed that he found four more staples inside the burrito — bringing his total to 13 from just a “single bite” of the item.

“Found 4 more!! That’s 13 FULL-SIZED STAPLES IN A SINGLE BITE OF @ChipotleTweets BURRITO!!” he wrote.

Speaking to TMZ, Smith shared more the details of the alleged incident and said he was speaking out in order to prevent something like this from happening again.

“I took one bite and there was something hard in there, and I pulled it out of my tooth and it was 14 staples — like a brick of staples,” he told the outlet. “It split up in my mouth and I pulled it out and looked at it and went… there are actual staples in my burrito.”

Smith said he then called Chipotle’s manager and “freaked out on him,” especially after he allegedly apologized and asked if the MMA announcer wanted the restaurant to remake his food order.

“I went, ‘No! I don’t want you to touch any of my food,” Smith said, adding that “Staples shouldn’t be anywhere near the food!”

He also noted that he did not suffer any mouth or teeth injuries and was very surprised to have not swallowed the metal pieces, considering he eats “like a wild animal” and has to “have a lot of trust in my food.”

As for whether or not he was planning to sue Chipotle for the alleged incident, Smith said “he’s not that guy,” and is just hoping that the restaurant will make some changes.

“It wasn’t that bad. If I had swallowed those things, yes, then we got a problem. But… this can’t happen to somebody else,” he told the outlet.

When accidentally swallowing something sharp, such as a staple, it is recommended to contact your doctor even if there are no symptoms currently present, according to Drugs.com.

While it is likely that the staple will pass through without any damage, it is possible that swallowed staples can injure the esophagus, stomach, or intestines on its way through the digestive tract and cause severe complications.