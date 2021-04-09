You Can Get Paid to Travel the Country and Eat Stadium Hot Dogs as an 'Official MLB Food Tester' This Summer

Want to spend your summer traveling across the U.S. and getting paid to eat hot dogs? If so, this is the perfect job for you.

Casino review site BonusFinder posted a new job opening to be their Official MLB Food Tester. Applicants must be avid baseball fans and enjoy eating unlimited hot dogs. If selected, the wiener...er, winner...will receive a $500 paycheck along with a food and travel budget to visit all the MLB stadiums across the country, try each location's hot dogs and review each experience on BonusFinder.com.

The designated MLB Food Tester will review all the hot dogs based on appearance and color, quality and flavor of the bun, wiener flavor complexity and quality, toppings, and the ultimate hot dog value. The baseball games themselves will also be rated and reviewed based on stadium atmosphere and game quality.

If you think you've got what it takes, you can apply on BonusFinder.com where you'll be required to fill out your name, email address, location, favorite MLB team and why you think you're the best choice for the role. Winner will be selected and contacted by Wednesday, May 5.

Atlanta Braves Image zoom Credit: Laurence Kesterson/AP/Shutterstock

Major League Baseball returned Thursday, April 1. The traditional 162-game season resumed after a revised schedule was implemented amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This baseball season will feature the return of in-person fans.

According to CBS Sports, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement that fans will be allowed in the stands, however, the rules won't be the same at each ballpark.

The outlet crafted a handy guide for fans to see the different attendance restrictions and guidelines for each stadium.

If you're not quite ready to root for your home team from the stands, most games will be available to watch on ESPN or via the ESPN livestream through the "watch live" section on the ESPN mobile app or the ESPN website.