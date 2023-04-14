Miranda Lambert's Mom's Chicken Salad Is 'Always a Crowd-Pleaser at Our House' — Get the Recipe (Exclusive)

Toasted nuts, shredded cheese and dried cranberries make this recipe special

By People Staff
Published on April 14, 2023 11:19 AM
Miranda Lambert has been a foodie from the start.

"Every song I've written and almost every memory I have revolve around a table," says the Grammy winner.

In this week's PEOPLE Food section, which she guest-edited to promote her new cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? (out April 25), Lambert shares some of her top kitchen tips and most personal dishes, like this one from her mom, Beverly.

"My mom's chicken salad is one of those formative dishes that's always a crowd-pleaser at our house," says the country star, who is married to husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Chicken Salad With Pecans & Cranberries

2 cups shredded cooked rotisserie chicken or other leftover cooked chicken, cut into small chunks

1 cup finely chopped celery with leaves (from about 3 stalks)

6 oz. sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 1⁄2 cups)

3⁄4 cup chopped toasted pecans or toasted sliced almonds

1⁄2 cup sweetened dried cranberries

3⁄4 cup mayonnaise, plus more as needed

1⁄4 tsp. celery seeds (optional)

8 (1 1⁄4-oz.) multigrain bread slices

Stir together chicken, celery, cheese, pecans and cranberries in a medium bowl. Add mayonnaise and, if using, celery seeds to chicken mixture. Toss until evenly coated, adding more mayonnaise if needed. Divide evenly among 4 bread slices; top with remaining slices. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes

