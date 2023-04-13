Miranda Lambert Makes These Cornbread Muffins After a Long Tour: 'Tastes Like Home' (Exclusive)

"Living on the road for 20 years, I really appreciate home cooking," says the country music star

By People Staff
Published on April 13, 2023 03:11 PM
Miranda Lambert recipes rollout 4/24
Photo: Emily Dorio; Victor Protasio

When she's not on stage, you can find Miranda Lambert in the kitchen.

"Living on the road for 20 years, I really appreciate home cooking — especially straight-up comfort food. You don't get to enjoy it that much when you travel for a living," the country music star says in this week's PEOPLE Food section, which she guest edited.

The Grammy-winning singer's new book, Y'all Eat Yet? (out April 25) features several recipes from and inspired by the generations of women who taught Lambert how to cook.

"When I'm back in my kitchen, I love making these warm and hearty muffins with corn, sausage and melty cheese. It tastes like home to me," says Lambert.

Miranda Lambert recipes rollout 4/24
Victor Protasio

Cornbread Muffins With Sausage & Cheddar

Cooking spray

2 large eggs

⅔ cup whole milk

2 (8.5-oz.) pkgs. corn muffin mix

1 lb. bulk hot pork sausage, cooked and crumbled

1 (15-oz.) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (4-oz.) can diced green chiles, undrained

8 oz. sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Grease 24 muffin cups with cooking spray, or use paper liners.

2. Whisk together eggs and milk in a large bowl until well combined. Add muffin mix; stir until just moistened. Stir in sausage, corn and green chiles. Gently stir in shredded cheese to combine.

3. Fill prepared muffin cups two-thirds full (about 1/3 cup each) with mixture. Bake in preheated oven until light golden-brown and a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, about 25 minutes.

Serves: 12
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes

Related Articles
4/10 Recipes Rollout
Alison Roman Shares a Carrot Cake Recipe for People Who 'Don't Eat Carrot Cake'
4/10 Recipes Rollout
Jocelyn Delk Adams's Bananas Foster Tarte Tatin Is a 'Low-Key Showstopper' for Easter
4/10 Recipes Rollout
Zac Young's Brownie Batter Easter Truffles Are a Chocolatey Alternative to Dying Eggs
2/27 Recipes Rollout
José Andrés's Croquetas 'Make the Most' Out of Leftovers — Get the Recipe
Guy Fieri and Ryder
Guy Fieri's Sons 'Went Nuts' for This French Onion Chicken Recipe with 'Outta Bounds Flavor'
Superbowl Recipes Rollout
Toya Boudy's One-Pot Creole Jambalaya 'Just Tastes Like Goodness'
3/20 Recipes rollout
Padma Lakshmi Shares a Turkey Shepherd's Pie Recipe That's 'Even Better the Next Day'
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Drew Brees Shares His Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe for Game Day
Awards Recipes Rollout
These Jumbo Blueberry Muffins Inspired by 'Abbott Elementary' Deserve All the Gold Stars
2/13 Recipes Rollout
Esteban Castillo's No-Bake Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Bars Are an Easy Valentine's Day Treat
vegetable muffins
Crystelle Pereira's Cheesy Chorizo & Corn Muffins
Recipes rollout
Alon Shaya Pairs His Pimiento Cheese with Fried Saltines for a Winning Super Bowl Snack
2/13 Recipes Rollout
Rita Sodi and Jody Williams Share a Flourless Chocolate Cake for Valentine's Day
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Peyton Manning Shares His 'Ultimate' Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Recipe
thanksgiving 2021 recipes
LaMara Davidson's Cornbread & Brioche Stuffing with Mushrooms Recipe
people recipes
Molly Yeh's Juicy Lucy Burgers with Cheddar & Kimchi