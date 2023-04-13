Miranda Lambert Makes These Cornbread Muffins After a Long Tour: 'Tastes Like Home' (Exclusive)

When she's not on stage, you can find Miranda Lambert in the kitchen.

"Living on the road for 20 years, I really appreciate home cooking — especially straight-up comfort food. You don't get to enjoy it that much when you travel for a living," the country music star says in this week's PEOPLE Food section, which she guest edited.

The Grammy-winning singer's new book, Y'all Eat Yet? (out April 25) features several recipes from and inspired by the generations of women who taught Lambert how to cook.

"When I'm back in my kitchen, I love making these warm and hearty muffins with corn, sausage and melty cheese. It tastes like home to me," says Lambert.

Victor Protasio

Cornbread Muffins With Sausage & Cheddar

Cooking spray

2 large eggs

⅔ cup whole milk

2 (8.5-oz.) pkgs. corn muffin mix

1 lb. bulk hot pork sausage, cooked and crumbled

1 (15-oz.) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (4-oz.) can diced green chiles, undrained

8 oz. sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Grease 24 muffin cups with cooking spray, or use paper liners.

2. Whisk together eggs and milk in a large bowl until well combined. Add muffin mix; stir until just moistened. Stir in sausage, corn and green chiles. Gently stir in shredded cheese to combine.

3. Fill prepared muffin cups two-thirds full (about 1/3 cup each) with mixture. Bake in preheated oven until light golden-brown and a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, about 25 minutes.

Serves: 12

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes