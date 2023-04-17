Miranda Lambert Shares Cooking Advice from Late Grandma, Plus Her 'Dump-It-All-In' Peach Cobbler (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert got her kitchen smarts from her mama, who got it from her mama.

"My mom could make something out of nothing," says the country music star, who was a guest food editor in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "We didn't grow up with hardly any money, and so we didn't have a ton of groceries in our house all the time. And so she would just make a meal out of barely anything. We ate a lot of spaghetti because it's cheap, and my mom would can the sauce from our garden."

Lambert's new cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? (out April 25), chronicles all her treasured family recipes and stories inspired by the generations of women who taught her how to cook, including her mom Beverly and late maternal grandmother Wanda.

"My grandmother actually is probably where [Beverly] got it…because she had a little sign in her kitchen my whole life that says, 'Do what you can with what you've got,'" recalls Lambert. "And that's what she did with her life and her cooking. And that's what she passed to my mom who passed it to me."

Now cooking is a way for Lambert to bring back memories of those she loves most.

"When I make something of my grandmother's, I feel her with me at that moment. She's back. And I just think that you can't put a price on that," she says.

Lambert's "dump-it-all-in" peach cobbler (below) is one dish her family used to make while camping — sometimes in a metal coffee can over hot coals!

"None of this is that hard," she says of her recipes. "It's more about who you're making it with and who you're making it for, and not overthinking the moment. I feel like improvising is welcomed in all of these recipes."

She adds: "This whole book, I wanted it to represent who I am. It's all truth. It's a little bit messy, and that's okay."

Victor Protasio

Dutch Oven Peach Cobbler

Cooking spray

1 (29-oz.) can sliced peaches in heavy syrup, undrained

1 (15 1⁄4-oz.) pkg. yellowcake mix

1⁄2 cup packed light brown sugar

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

1⁄4 cup unsalted butter, cut into small chunks

Ice cream or whipped cream

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line inside of a 10- or 12-inch Dutch oven with aluminum foil. Coat foil with cooking spray.

2. Pour peaches and juices into Dutch oven. Sprinkle evenly with cake mix—no need to stir. Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Arrange chunks of butter evenly on top.

3. Cover with lid, and bake until filling is bubbly, about 45minutes. Uncover, and bake until topping is crisp, about 5 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

Serves: 8

Active time: 5 minutes

Total time: 1 hour