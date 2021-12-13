Minute Maid Products Recalled in 8 States Due to Potential Presence of Metal Pieces

Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch are affected by the recall

Take a minute and check your fridge for Minute Maid products.

The Coca Cola Company, Minute Maid's parent company, has issued a voluntary recall for Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch, due to the potential presence of foreign objects — specifically, metal bolts or washers.

The affected 59-oz. cartons were distributed in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine and New Jersey, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

A total of 7,475 cases of product are being recalled, the FDA said.

The FDA registered the recall as a Class II incident.

They describe that on their website as "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Coca-Cola spokesperson Ann L. Moore told PEOPLE that the recall began in November in stores where it had been delivered, and has been "completed."

"This product did not meet our high-quality standards due to the potential presence of foreign matter," Moore said. "We took this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing safe, high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages."