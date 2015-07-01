While we're impatiently waiting for the highly anticipated Minions to hit theaters July 10, we're keeping busy experimenting with a medley of minion-inspired desserts, ranging from macarons to no-bake cookies.

These Adorable Desserts Will Feed Your Minions Obsession — You've Been Warned

It’s a pretty despicable love story—and we’re not just referring to an unapologetic obsession with bananas.

Since we first laid eyes on the minions in the first two Despicable Me movies, we had a hunch that this pint-sized bunch would go on to do big things. The minions have left their bright yellow mark for sure, with their adorable faces fronting attraction rides, Dwight Howard’s travel gear, and most recently landed a buzzy spot on Sandra Bullock’s pumps.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Surprise! This Fourth of July Cake Is Stuffed With Doughnut Holes

These irresistible little guys have conquered the food realm as well, serving as adorable inspiration for foodies and bloggers alike—and we have the deliciously impressive proof.

While we’re impatiently waiting for the highly anticipated Minions to hit theaters July 10, we’re keeping busy experimenting with a medley of minion-inspired desserts, ranging from macarons to no-bake cookies. Scroll through our picks to find your best fit.

RELATED: We Can’t Stop Obsessing Over These Rihanna-Themed Cupcakes

Mini Minions on a Stick

Pictured above, these cake pops from our PEOPLE blogger Bakerella serve a dual purpose: satisfy a sweet tooth while making it acceptable to play with your dessert in public.

Minion Macarons



Time to spare? Give this adorable twist on the classic French pastry a try.

Minion Cookies

Because you can never go wrong with cookies. Especially when they look this animated.

No-Bake Minion Cookies

Whether you’re on-the-go or refuse to spend longer than necessary on a baking project, these no-bake (yep!) cookies are ideal.

Minion Cupcakes



YouTube star Rosanna Pansino’s simple how-to shows viewers how to create minion-inspired cupcakes, comprised of homemade banana batter and Twinkies.

Minion Pancake



Goal: Make your breakfast equal parts cute and delicious.

—Grace Gavilanes