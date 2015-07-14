Sorry, chocolate-dipped strawberries—not even you can be spared from a Minion makeover this summer.



To celebrate last Friday’s release of the latest installment in the blockbuster Despicable Me franchise, blogger and YouTube star JK Denim is sharing how to make what is arguably his most adorable creation to date (no offense, Kim K.)

It’s no secret that we are strong advocates for all confections related to these beloved little creatures, and these bite-sized wonders are yet another way that you can bring the minion craze home to your kitchen.

