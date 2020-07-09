Some things are just better when they're mini

$1 Mini Milkshakes Are Now Available at Burger King for a Limited Time

Burger King's fan-favorite milkshakes are downsizing this summer — in the best way possible.

The fast-food chain just added $1 miniature versions of their milkshakes to their menu for a limited time. The 9-oz. dessert comes in three classic flavors: vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. They are handspun and topped with sweet whipped cream.

The tiny treats are currently available at participating locations across the U.S. but only for a limited time. If you can't get your hands on the mini, luckily the full-size counterpart isn't leaving Burger King's menu anytime soon.

In true Burger King fashion, the brand announced the new menu item with a witty post on Twitter. On July 5, the brand tweeted a riff on the iconic Kelis song "Milkshake": "Why are there so many people in our yard?" They followed up with another tweet the next day saying, "oh right. Get Mini Shakes for just $1 at BK."

Burger King also added a new meatless breakfast option to its menu last month. The chain's plant-based Impossible Croissan’wich is exactly like it sounds: a breakfast sandwich served on a flaky pastry with sausage created by Impossible Foods, a company known for its plant-based meat substitutes.

"After a successful test earlier this year in select U.S. markets, BK guests across the country can now get the same Croissan’wich breakfast sandwich they know and love with a delicious Impossible Sausage Made From Plants," Burger King's press release reads.

Image zoom Burger King

"This new menu item makes Burger King the first national restaurant to offer Impossible Sausage Made From Plants on a breakfast sandwich," it continued. "The all-new, limited-time-only Impossible Croissan’wich features a toasted flaky croissant, fluffy eggs, melted American cheese and a seasoned sausage made from plants from Impossible Foods."

To promote the launch, Burger King is giving away up to 100,000 Impossible Croissan’wich sandwiches through their app.