In just a few moments during last week’s The Mindy Project Christmas episode, Dr. Mindy Lahiri (played by Mindy Kaling) launched a social-media phenomenon that wrapped Christmas, celebrities and crafting into one hysterical package: The Wreath Witherspoon.

The back story: Danny Castellano (played by Chris Messina) is decorating his Christmas tree when Lahiri, his pop culture-obsessed girlfriend, gets angry at him for removing her “Rihanna Christmas tree topper.” Castellano, a fairly buttoned-up Catholic, responds, “A Christmas tree is no place for exposed breasts, you’re lucky I let you put up that wreath.” After the camera pans to a wreath covered with photos of Reese Witherspoon, Lahiri says, “Wreath Witherspoon? This is the nicest thing in your apartment.”

Kaling’s fans set about creating their own homages to the Wild actress. And so the #WreathWitherspoon hash tag was born — along with photos, of course.

Kaling created a montage of several (below), which Witherspoon reposted with her approval: “Ha ha, love it!”

Who knows? Maybe the exchange will spark Witherspoon joining the ranks of stars like Shonda Rhimes, Nicey Nash and Chloë Sevigny with her very own Mindy Project appearance.

Check out some more homespun Reese-rific art, below (including one with Aretha Franklin!), and tell us: Which celebrity-spotted wreath would you most like to see?

—Lexi Dwyer