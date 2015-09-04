Mindy Kaling's Burger Is the Only Recipe You'll Need For Labor Day

If you’re tired of the typical burger toppings (cheese, lettuce, tomato, maybe some onion, if you dare), your last summer cookout is the perfect opportunity to step outside the box.



Mindy Kaling created an exclusive cheeseburger with Umami Burger to mark the debut of The Mindy Project on Hulu this month. Sales from the burger also benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network—and we have the recipe.

“Spicy and cheesy, it reflects my own personality,” Kaling says of her masterpiece that includes pickled jalapeños, fried onion strings and homemade sriracha aioli.

Sure, you should try the burger for $13 at Umami restaurants but why not impress your Labor Day guests by whipping up the burger to end all burgers at home, too?

The Mindy Burger

Makes: 4 burgers

1 cup mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tbsp. Sriracha hot sauce

½ lemon, juiced

1½ tbsp. butter, melted

4 brioche buns, halved

1½ lbs. ground beef, shaped into 4-in. patties

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

4 slices white cheddar cheese

¼ cup pickled jalapeño slices

¼ cup onion strings (recipe below)

1. To make the Sriracha aioli, whisk together mayo, garlic, Sriracha and lemon juice in a bowl. Chill until ready to use.

2. Brush butter on both cut sides of buns and place on a hot pan or grill to toast.

3. Season burger patties evenly with salt and pepper. In a large heavy-bottom pan over medium-high heat, cook burgers about 4 minutes, until well seared on one side. Flip and cook another 3 minutes. Top with cheese slices and let melt, about 1 minute.

4. To assemble, spread aioli on top and bottom buns. Place burgers on top with jalapeños, more aioli and onion strings.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Onion Strings

Makes: 1 cup

1 large yellow onion, cut into thin strips

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup flour or tempura flour

½ tsp. smoked paprika

Vegetable oil

Pinch smoked salt

1. Soak onion strips in buttermilk for about 3 hours. Drain and discard buttermilk.

2. Combine flour and paprika in a bowl, and toss in onion strips until well coated.