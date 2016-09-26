Mindy Kaling Gets a Cooking Lesson from Marcus Samuelsson and the Results Are 'Hella Tight'

Mindy Kaling is no stranger to the kitchen, but now she’s learning what it’s like to cook at the professional level.

“Not a lot of breaks in being a chef,” the actress realizes in this clip from the upcoming Food Network series Star Plates, in which she gets a lesson in trussing a chicken from Chopped judge Marcus Samuelsson.

Though the chef is initially impressed with her ability to tie up the bird and said she did an “excellent job,” he then makes her start over because it’s “too loose.” As for her second try, Kaling boasted it was “hella tight,” but Samuelsson’s verdict was “not great, but good.”