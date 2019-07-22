Mindy Kaling Reviews 12 'Hippie-Dippie' Ice Cream Flavors for National Ice Cream Day

Mindy Kaling has a confession: She’s not a huge fan of ice cream. But that didn’t stop her from taste testing 12 different flavors in honor of National Ice Cream Day.

A self-proclaimed foodie with a sweet tooth that just won’t quit, the Late Night star, 40, shared a video of herself on Sunday trying a dozen of the most “hippie-dippie cult-favorite flavors” she could find and then dishing out her honest opinion on every one. She tried two flavors from six different brands: Halo Top, McConnell’s, Salt & Straw, Van Leeuwen, Bennett’s and Jeni’s.

“Hey guys, happy National Ice Cream Day!” Kaling said to start off the video, the camera panning over the various pints in front of her. “So, dirty little secret about me, I actually don’t really like ice cream that much.” Despite this disclosure, she starts right in on the first brand on her list, Halo Top.

“I cannot go to a spin class when those skinny little girls aren’t talking about Halo Top,” she joked, holding up a carton of both Peanut Butter & Jelly and Blueberry Crumble. “I guess the whole carton, you eat it, and it’s like nine calories or something?” When she opened up the lid she was disappointed to see that it wasn’t filled to the top: “Halo Top, what the hell? I open you and you’re like half full!” she exclaimed.

She gives her opinion on the Halo Top flavors later in the video, describing the Blueberry Crumble as “icier than I would have thought,” and Peanut Butter & Jelly as “outstanding” and “too good not to fill this to the top.”

Next, Kaling sampled the Jeni’s flavors — Supermoon and Churro — briefly thinking the Supermoon flavor was called Supermom: “I was like, this is cool! This is aimed towards me!” laughed the mom to one-year-old daughter, Katherine. Her thoughts on the flavor? “It’s vanilla-y. I like it.”

Van Leeuwen was next on her list, and she dug her spoon into both their popular Honeycomb flavor and the mint green-colored Sicilian Pistachio. “This is like straight up cream,” she said of the Sicilian Pistachio, which is actually non-dairy. “I’m really blown away by this. Way to go Van Leeuwen.”

“So the thing about the Salt & Straw flavors is that they sound straight up disgusting,” Kaling said of the famous West Coast ice cream company. The flavors in front of her? “Black Olive Brittle and Goat Cheese and Honey Lavender. I don’t know—a little too artisanal for me,” she said before scooping some out.

“If you have hankered for a Greek salad but made sweet, this is the ice cream for you,” she says of the Black Olive Brittle and Goat Cheese, her face twisted up in disgust. “It’s not the ice cream for me.” The Honey Lavender had a tad more success: “It’s like drinking a perfume bottle,” she said with a shrug.

Kaling had high hopes for Bennett’s ice cream, considering “you can only get them at the farmer’s market, they will not Postmates them,” she said. The strawberry flavor did not disappoint, and she dubbed it “the best strawberry ice cream I’ve ever tasted. It tastes like you’re eating milky, creamy strawberries straight off the vine.”

Finally, she ooh-ed and ahh-ed over the purple swirl at the centre of her McConnell’s Eureka Lemon & Marionberry pint. “Yes, McConnell’s! Look at that, you’re bringing it,” she says, showing the swirl to the camera. “I want to make this my backdrop on my Twitter page.” When it came to the taste, she was equally as impressed: “This is good, it’s like Harry Potter ice cream or something.” The other McConnell’s flavor, Toasted Coconut Almond Chip, received a simple “fine.”

Kaling’s has been viewed nearly 765,000 times so far. A few celebrities even chimed in with support in the comments section, like model Iskra Lawrence, who wrote, “😂😂😂 What a legend.” Queer Eye’s Tan France also commented, “You’re the cutest! 💛.”

Want more of Kaling’s hilarious taste testing? Check out her Oreo taste test from National Oreo Day back in March. She reviewed six different crazy Oreo flavors and picked a clear winner.