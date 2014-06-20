Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves. Mindy Kaling wears hers on her iPhone.

Image zoom

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves. Mindy Kaling wears hers on her iPhone.

The food-loving actress recently Instagrammed this shot of a Moschino ice-cream-themed iPhone case, with the caption, “This just arrived. Phone case. I want to use it so bad but I can’t ’cause I will look like I’m a 12 year old with psychological problems.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This embed is invalid

Although fans encouraged her to go for it (“Nope you will just look like Mindy Kaling being awesome again,” one responded), she ended up choosing something slightly more subdued: The french-fry case (above), which she photographed with two real-life fries.

“Life imitating art, or something. Here’s the deal guys, this is my awesome new phone case,” she wrote in the caption.

And so we sat, looking at our trusty old case that has guarded our device against more than a few pavement splats, and started daydreaming about a new one with a funky food theme. At $85, Kaling’s is spendy, but we’ve found plenty of options that will leave room in your wallet for, you know, actual food.

Image zoom

Moschino French-Fry Case for iPhone 5

The steep price tag buys you the eye-catching design, a shell made from lightweight-but-tough polyamide and the chance to squeal “Mindy Kaling has the same exact ONE!” every time someone compliments you.

Cell Phone Trek Burger Case for HTC One VX

One problem: It’s going to be really hard to resist stopping for burgers if you’re staring at this phone holder all day.

Image zoom

Keep Calm Case On Sushi Case for iPhone 5

The image of a full plate of sushi is so colorful and vivid, you’ll be tempted to pull out chopsticks every time you leave your phone lying facedown.

Trek Covers Sizzling Bacon Case for LG G2

Is your motto “all bacon, all the time?” Then you obviously need a pork-tastic phone protector like this one.

RELATED: 10 Bacon-Wrapped Recipes to Make Right Now

Image zoom

Design Mavens NYC Box-of-Chocolates Case for iPhone 4/4S and 5

You know that feeling of anticipation you get when you open a brand-new box of chocolates? With this case, you can relive it every time you check a notification.

Black Naxos Pocky Case for Nexus 5

Looking at this adorable case makes us almost as happy as eating a box of the popular Japanese biscuit sticks.

Image zoom

Design Mavens NYC Macaroons Case for iPhone 4/4S and 5

This case celebrates one of the loveliest things about macaroons: the wide array of colors and flavors available.

Aestheticase Ice-Cream-Sandwich Case for iPhone 4/4S and 5/5S

We never noticed how much our phone’s shape resembled an ice cream sandwich — and now it’s all we can think about.

Image zoom

iPhun Case Sweet Red Sprinkles Case for iPhone 4/4S, 5/5S, 5C and Samsung Galaxy S4

Since we can’t in good conscience eat Pop Tarts for breakfast every day, this case is the next best thing.

I Heart Macaroon Dessert Decoden Case for iPhone 4/4S

The tactile, texturized surface of this treat-studded case reminds us of the bedazzled decoden phone protectors that are so popular in Japan. (Fun fact: Decoden is short for “decoration denwa,” with “denwa” meaning “phone.”)

—Lexi Dwyer