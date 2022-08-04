Mindy Kaling Cooks the Spaghetti Recipe from 'The Bear': 'You Have to Make This'

Mindy Kaling is cooking up pasta a la The Bear!

The actress and avid foodie, 43, posted a video on Instagram after she was inspired to cook a recipe taken straight from the kitchen of the breakout FX show (which also streams on Hulu).

"Immersing myself in the Chicago food scene, courtesy of The Bear. Thank you, Chef. 🍝" Kaling captioned her cooking demo.

In the video, The Mindy Project alum notes that in The Bear's final episode, chef Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White) makes a spaghetti dish that his late brother (Jon Bernthal) loved.

"It looks so freaking delicious and so I thought I would make it and transport myself into the world of the Chicago food scene," she says.

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

The video then cuts to a sped-up sequence of Kaling sauteing garlic in olive oil, boiling spaghetti, and making the sauce, which includes San Marzano tomatoes, not to mention plenty of butter and more olive oil. (The final episode shows the recipe as just 10 garlic cloves, basil steeped in oil, and 2 (28 oz.) cans of San Marzano tomatoes because "the smaller cans taste better" wink wink, but Carmy is seen also adding onion, red pepper, and butter.)

"Oh my god," Kaling says, tasting the finished product. "This is so good!"

"No wonder dead Jon Bernthal loved this recipe and wanted everyone to eat it. I'm with you dead Jon Bernthal," she jokes.

Kaling frequently posts videos of her adventures in the kitchen, notably cooking her way through Gwyneth Paltrow's cookbook in 2020, and making Indian dosas with soon-to-be-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The star is also not alone in her appreciation for all things The Bear, which features White as a classically trained chef struggling to take over his dead brother's sandwich shop.

"It's been pretty wild the way it's connected with so many people," the actor, 31, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on stands Friday.

Matt Dinerstein/FX

White's Carmy has spawned articles, memes, and even a New Yorker cartoon dedicated to his character's appeal.

But it took a lot to get Carmy just right, White says: "Prior to the show, I really was useless in a kitchen. We went to shoot the series in January, February — so all December I was really cooking. I did Christmas Eve dinner, I did Christmas Day dinner for me and my family — all big meals. I love a Sunday roast. I love something really hearty, almost wintry comfort food. I'll do short ribs, roasted vegetables, some kind of potato. That's what I like to make and what I like to eat."

