When you think “birthday,” you may not think “filet-o-fish.”



But maybe you just need to get on Mindy Kaling‘s level. The Mindy Project actress — and noted McDonald’s enthusiast — celebrated her 36th birthday in style with, you guessed it, snacks from her favorite fast-food franchise.

“Thank you mcdonalds for my magnificent balloons and gifts. Filet o fish forever!” she captioned her Instagram.

Kaling has long professed her love for the chain, as well as her disinterest in avoiding delicacies like McNuggest and Quarter Pounders in the name of health. “I’m an adult. I don’t have to live until I’m 80,” Kaling told Conan O’Brien.

Of course, other snacks were present at her birthday affair, including Sour Patch Kids (essential) and popcorn (non-negotiable).

