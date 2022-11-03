Miller Lite Releases Christmas Tree Keg Stand That Keeps Beer Lovers and Trees from Going Thirsty

Miller Lite has the ideal innovation to put under a beer lover's Christmas tree — literally under it.

The beer brand is reframing the term "keg stand" from the party gymnastics and into a holiday decoration with their Christmas tree keg stand.

The tree keg stand, which is available on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. ET at treekegstand.com, is designed to fit a slim quarter barrel keg below and support a 5-ft. tree above. The stand can bear up to 150 lbs. for the tree, ornaments and lights.

Decorated to look like a present, the stand is wrapped with Miller Lite gift paper and tied with a red ribbon. The red bow holds water for the tree and the openings at the top of the stand fit the keg tap, beer line and picnic faucet.

The only downside? Neither the tree nor the Miller Lite keg is included with the stand ($50) purchase.

The makers of the popular brew are also bringing back some holiday-themed goodies from previous years. In addition to Christmas sweaters, the brand is also bringing back Beernaments, the drinkable ornaments introduced to fans last year.

Miller Lite

"This season there's truly no better gift to leave under a beer lover's tree than the tree stand itself!" said global vice president of Miller brands Sofia Colucci in a statement. "Last year, we decorated the tree with Beernaments and this year, we're literally putting the gift of Miller Time right under the tree with the Christmas tree keg stand."

The Beernaments are ball-shaped ornaments that snap snugly around 12 oz. cans (an upgrade from last year's 8 oz. fit). Once the beer is enjoyed, Beernaments can be hung on Christmas trees by simply using the empty can's tab as an ornament hook.

Fans can order the sweaters and ornaments at shop.millerlite.com, and the keg stand at treekegstand.com, all starting on on Nov. 10.