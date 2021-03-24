Miller Lite Is Releasing a Candle That Smells Like a Dive Bar

It's been over a year since we've gathered in a crowded bar to watch our favorite sports team while enjoying an ice-cold beer. Ah, those were the days. But until we can all safely experience that again, Miller Lite has just the thing to transport you there in your head.

The beer brand just announced its limited-edition "Bar Smells" candle line. The collection features scents reminiscent of three distinct watering holes: the dive bar, the game day bar, and the beer garden. Each candle costs $20 and all the proceeds go towards the US Bartenders' Guild Foundation which empowers bartenders to take charge of their careers through peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, and service projects.

"While the world finally starts to open back up, many are missing the sights, sounds, and smells of their favorite draft beer and their favorite watering hole. That's why Miller Lite is releasing a limited line of candles called 'Bar Smells,' with all proceeds going to the hospitality industry via the US Bartenders' Guild Foundation," said Carol Krienik, associate marketing manager at Miller Lite in a press release. "These candles will make you feel like you're back at the bar with friends and a cold beer in hand, all while supporting the industry."

Each candle has complex layers to replicate the scents of each iconic drinking spot. The Dive Bar scent features blended top notes of "aromatic tobacco" mixed with a yeasty brew and finishes off with hints of musk and pine. Game Day Bar combines the aromas of two go-to game-time snacks — peanuts and jalapeno — combined with the comforting scent of worn, cracked leather.

Finally, the Beer Garden candle transports you to a warm summer afternoon with scents of green moss and sunscreen that mix with warm pretzels and the old, cracked wood picnic tables.

