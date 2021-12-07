Miller Light Is Selling 'Drinkable' Christmas Ornaments for Those Who Want to Get Tannenbombed
"Beernaments" fit snugly around 8 oz. cans of Miller Light
Christmastime just became Miller Time, thanks to Miller Lite.
Makers of the popular brew are getting into the holiday spirit this season by introducing Beernaments, drinkable ornaments sure to brighten up any Miller Lite-drinker's Christmas tree.
Beernaments give any tree a pop with their winter white color, circular design, and Miller Lite logo. Packaged in sets of six, the palm-sized balls snap snugly around 8 oz. cans of one's favorite fine pilsner.
Once enjoyed, Miller Lite's Beernaments can be hung on Christmas trees by simply using the can's tab (and an ornament hook).
For sale now at Beernaments.com, the limited edition offering costs $19.75.
Here's the only downside: beer cans are sold separately.
To launch Beernaments, Miller Lite partnered with actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang to explain the holiday magic behind the drinkable décor.
"It's hard to find the perfect tree but the perfect ornament? I got ya," the Silicon Valley said n a commercial for the product, posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday.
He went on to joke about how the ornaments are more than just "holiday decorations you can drink."
"You crack them, drink 'em, and hang 'em with your friends," Yang said, hanging one Beernament next to another. "Isn't it great to hang out with your friends around a tree?"
"My tree's better than your tree because now, it has beers on it," he teased. "Beautiful."