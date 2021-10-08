Milk Bar Is Giving Out Ted Lasso's Famous Biscuits for Free Today

In honor of the season 2 finale of Ted Lasso, Milk Bar owner Christina Tosi developed a recipe for the coach's beloved shortbread

The looming season finale of Ted Lasso may have fans feeling down, but Milk Bar is giving them a reason to celebrate.

In honor of the Oct. 8 season 2 finale of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, fans can enjoy their own pink box of biscuits from Milk Bar for free.

Milk Bar owner Christina Tosi and her culinary team developed a biscuit recipe based on the goofy coach's baked good and on Friday, the Lasso-themed pastries are available at the New York City and Los Angeles flagship Milk Bar stores.

The limited-edition Lasso biscuits will only be available on Friday, while supplies last. They are available for in-person pick up from the two flagship stores or for delivery via Postmates with a $0 delivery fee (service fees still apply). Milk Bar is limiting each customer to one free box per person, so take your time savoring the sweets.

Fans outside of NYC and LA, don't fret! Postmates is offering a nationwide sweepstakes for a Ted Lasso-inspired box full of Milk Bar treats. Enter to win by typing the code LASSO into the Postmates app. Or you can try your hand at the English sweets by following the PEOPLE recipe for Ted Lasso's "Biscuits with the Boss" Shortbread.

On the Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is an American football coach hired to lead an English soccer team. In an attempt to butter up his new boss, Lasso bakes shortbread biscuits for the team's owner.

The show (and biscuits) have won over the hearts of fans and critics. The show garnered a record-breaking 20 nominations at this year's 73rd Emmy Awards.