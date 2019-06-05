Miley Cyrus Responds After Baker Calls Out Her Planned Parenthood Campaign for 'Direct Theft'

Image zoom Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus is in hot water with an Instagram-famous baker.

Becca Rea-Holloway, a self-proclaimed “rage baker” who goes by The Sweet Feminist on Instagram, reached out to the pop star via the platform on Tuesday after Cyrus posted a photo posing with what appears to be an exact replica of one of her cakes—without giving Rea-Holloway any credit or compensation for her work, she claims.

The cake reads, “ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE,” and Rea-Holloway had posted to her Instagram on May 15 in response to the restrictive HB314 abortion law being passed by Alabama’s Senate. Cyrus later a photo in collaboration with Planned Parenthood and Marc Jacobs, in which she is licking a cake that looks nearly identical to Rea Holloway’s.

The post was instantly popular, garnering nearly four million likes—so it wasn’t long before Rea-Holloway saw the image herself. “This is my art work without credit! Anyone who knows anything about intellectual property/art work plz send me a message!,” she wrote on her Instagram story, tagging Cyrus, and later added in a post that it was “direct theft” of her work.

Cyrus quickly responded to Rea-Holloway’s post, saying: “Hi, we saw the image online and didn’t realize it was yours,” she wrote. “We will absolutely tag you for your work…It is just on the post and not on the merchandise but we will absolutely tag you and give you the credit for your art. If you could please correct your post, as we’re going to make sure you have all the credit you deserve… thanks for sharing your art and inspiring us. 🎂”

RELATED: See the Best Celebrity Wedding Cakes

Image zoom The Sweet Feminist/Instagram

Image zoom The Sweet Feminist/Instagram

RELATED: Below Deck Mediterranean‘s New Chef Causes a Stir After Appearing to Lick a Steak Before Cooking It

Image zoom The Sweet Feminist/Instagram

Image zoom The Sweet Feminist/Instagram

“Miley was at a photo shoot and someone created this cake that she loved,” a source close to Cyrus tells PEOPLE. “The second she realized it was the artist’s, she tagged her.”

The baker also claimed she has been on the receiving end of online vitriol after calling out the campaign, replying to Cyrus: “I have gotten hundreds of threatening, horrible comments and messages in the past couple of hours for simply pointing out that my work had been stolen. I hope you understand that this sort of mistake has serious, tangible consequences for artists like myself.”

Image zoom The Sweet Feminist/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: ‘I Pray for All … Who Will Suffer’: Many Stars Are Outraged at Sweeping Alabama Abortion Ban

While no truce has been called over this controversy, Cyrus has since posted a link to the Miley Cyrus X Marc Jacobs charity hoodie that she was first promoting in the post. The pink sweater features a photo of Cyrus holding grapefruits to cover her breasts, and reads, “Don’t F— With My Freedom.” The hoodie is being sold for $175 on the Marc Jacobs website.

