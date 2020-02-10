See All of the Hottest Red Carpet Looks from Oscars 2020—in Milano Cookie Form

Image zoom Pepperidge Farm; CRAIG SJODIN/Getty

And the Oscar goes to…Milano Cookies?

If you missed the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, look no further for a recap on which celebrities wore what, because Milano did it for you…in cookie form.

The brand partnered with dessert artist Sam Cade of Cades Cakes to recreate the night’s hottest looks on their famous cookies. Cade is known for creating unconventional custom cakes, cookies, and pies, so it’s no wonder she was chosen to outfit the treats in real time on Milano’s Instagram and Twitter pages.

Cade chose a wide range of stars’ outfits to recreate as the ceremony went on, including those of Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Cynthia Erivo—and the resemblances are truly uncanny.

Natalie Portman‘s cookie looked identical to the star’s highly talked-about statement piece. Just as she wore a Dior Haute Couture sheer, embroidered maxi gown, and full-length cape, the cookie too sported a long black dress with intricate gold detail, as well as an equally plunging neckline and metallic tassel belt.

The cookie even donned the actress’s black cape—which was embroidered with the names of the female directors who weren’t nominated at this year’s Oscars.

Janelle Monae‘s cookie also dressed to impress. Her red carpet look was truly dazzling, as she arrived in a custom Ralph Lauren Collection creation. The hooded ballgown really accentuated the cookie’s curves, and while the star’s open back wasn’t visible on the Milano, we all know it was there.

Plus, Cade expertly captured the twinkles in Monae’s silk lamé tulle mesh ballgown, which (in reality) was fully hand-embroidered with over 168,000 Swarovski crystals and took 600 hours to create.

The dessert artist also took on Sandra Oh‘s sequined ballgown by Eli Saab, which was adorned with light-pink tulle and featured exaggerated puffy ruffled sleeves. The cookie’s waist looked especially snatched in an oversized golden bow that doubled as a belt and shone brightly on the red carpet.

In addition to recreating many more looks from stars like Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan, Broadway performer Billy Porter, and even 10-year-old Julia Butters, Cade also drew upon some of the most legendary awards ceremony outfits from the past.

She threw it back to Björk’s memorable swan dress from the 2001 Academy Awards ceremony, Jennifer Lopez’s flowing, green silk chiffon Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards, and Lizzo‘s iconic orange ruffled one-shoulder dress and miniature Valentino purse from the 2019 American Music Awards.

So which Milano was the #BestDressedCookie? We’ll let you decide.