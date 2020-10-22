Milano Cookies Now Come in an Amaretto Hot Cocoa Flavor That's Perfect for the Holidays

Pumpkin spice season is almost over, and it's time to make way for the holiday treats.

Sure, there are the typical wintery flavors like gingerbread and peppermint, but Milano's new cookie flavor is sure to become a cold-weather favorite.

New limited-edition Amaretto Hot Cocoa Milanos have officially been spotted in stores. Junk food Instagram @CandyHunting posted a photo of the bags on Wednesday and said they were first seen at Stop & Shop, but another Instagrammer @markie_devo said they are available wherever Pepperidge Farm products are sold.

Amaretto hot cocoa is a boozy twist on traditional hot cocoa with Italian almond liqueur added to make a nutty, chocolatey confection — and these Milanos sound pretty similar to the beverage. (Aside from the fact that they don't appear to contain any alcohol.)

According to the festive packaging, which is decorated with snowflakes and Christmas trees, the cookies are described as "rich dark chocolate and the flavor of amaretto hot cocoa hidden between delicate cookies."

If you thought pumpkin spice season came extra earlier this year, prepare yourself — festive snacks seem to be rolling out earlier than ever this year, too. Back in September, Oreo confirmed that limited-edition gingerbread Oreos were already popping up on the shelves.

Image zoom Oreo