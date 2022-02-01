Mila Kunis Tells Ashton Kutcher She Uses 'Lunar Calendar' When He Catches Her Breaking Dry January

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ashton Kutcher caught his wife Mila Kunis red-handed as she made a drink on the last day of January

Mila Kunis is pouring a drink!

On Monday, the 38-year-old actress' husband Ashton Kutcher posted a hilarious video to Instagram, catching his wife red-handed as she made a drink at their home bar – breaking the only rule of Dry January.

"It is still Dry January and Mila and I have been doing Dry January and I think she is breaking Dry January right now," the That '70s Show alum, 43, whispered to the camera.

Asking what his spouse was up to, Kunis insisted "nothing," while dropping a drink pod in a Bartesian cocktail-making machine. (Kutcher is an investor and Kunis is a board member for the company.)

"No. I work off of the lunar calendar, so it's 'wet February' for me right now," she argued, pressing buttons on the machine. "Don't worry about it," Kunis added, as she and Kutcher burst into laughter.

"Cheers to #dryjanuary coming to a close!!" he captioned the clip.

The couple has been married since 2015 and are parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and son Dimitri Portwood, 5.

Over the summer, Kunis and Kutcher opened up the Los Angeles home they share with their family to Architectural Digest, which featured the rustic, sustainable space in an August issue.