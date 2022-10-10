Mila Kunis Faces 'Boo's From 'Jimmy Kimmel' Audience Over Her Stance on N.Y.C. Pizza: 'That's Mean'

The "boo"s turned to cheers when the That ‘70s Show alum revealed she was born in Ukraine 

By Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 10, 2022 08:38 PM
Mila Kunis Faces 'Boo's from Jimmy Kimmel Audience Over Her Stance on NYC Pizza
Mila Kunis and Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live

If you're looking for the best pizza in New York City, don't ask Mila Kunis for recommendations.

As Luckiest Girl Alive star, 39, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she had a chilly exchange over her preferred pizza with the largely N.Y.C.-based audience of the talk show, which usually shoots in Los Angeles but taped in Brooklyn for a week.

It was only three minutes into the interview when the rambunctious audience "boo"ed Kunis after she revealed wasn't from New York. "What's wrong with your audience?" she asked host Jimmy Kimmel with a laugh. "Very New York of you," she told the audience. "Very New York. I'm sorry!"

Kimmel, 54, then asked Kunis where she was from and the audience erupted into applause when she said Ukraine.

The "boo"s returned when the Family Guy voice actress revealed she didn't have any pizza on her initial visit to N.Y.C. after moving to the United States. "This audience is something. God, it's fun," she said to Kimmel.

"I did not have pizza in New York but my dad delivered pizzas growing up, but in LA," Kunis said to more "boo"s. "That's mean! LA has perfectly fine pizzas, guys!"

The star then turned to Kimmel and said: "But there's more to this story — just to get another boo. It was Domino's Pizza." The crowd started laughing along with Kunis and Kimmel.

"It's like a symphony of 'boo's and 'ahh's!" the actress exclaimed.

RELATED VIDEO: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Speak Out About the War in Her Native Ukraine, Donating $3 Million

Kunis finally admitted to the late-night host that she hates all pizza. "Boo, boo! I get it! I'm out of here!" she said and pretended to leave the stage.

"I had it every day for a year, possibly more. It was too much. Because we were so poor, my dad would make us pizza for dinner and he tried really hard to get creative but you can only be so creative," Kunis explained. "I'll choke it down because my kids like pizza and my husband likes pizza, but I'm never the person that goes, 'You know what I feel like? Pizza.'"

Wrapping up the pizza discourse, Kunis made one last revelation. "Here's the irony guys, my husband, for our anniversary, got me a pizza oven," she said. "So now, not only do I not like pizza, I make them."

Related Articles
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend the Grand Opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on September 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's L.A. Home Has a 'Fully Sustainable' Farm: 'This Grand Idea'
Mila Kunis; Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis Explains Why She and Ashton Kutcher Never Shut Their Bathroom Doors with Kids at Home
will smith, mila kunis, ashton kutcher
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'
Mila Kunis attends the premiere of Netflix's "Luckiest Girl Alive" at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
Why Mila Kunis Didn't Go Blonde for 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Role: 'Nobody Wants That!'
No Strings Attached; Friends with Benefits
Ashton Kutcher Jokes His and Wife Mila Kunis' Competing 2011 Films Were 'Basically the Same Movie'
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'Drunk' When He First Told Mila Kunis 'I Love You'
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'
Jessica Knoll attends the Luckiest Girl Alive NYC Premiere at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
How 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Writer Jessica Knoll Found 'Clarity' Years After Being Assaulted at 15
Kathy Griffin Says She's 'Not Sure' Her Voice Will Return to Normal After Lung Cancer Treatment
Kathy Griffin Says She's 'Not Sure' Her Voice Will Return to Normal After Lung Cancer Treatment
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Says Wife Mila Kunis Told Him He Was 'Like a Different Guy' with 'Vengeance' Mustache
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Play Viral Relationship Challenge: ‘It Made Us Laugh’
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Take on Viral Relationship Challenge: 'It Made Us Laugh'
Chris Bianco chefs table netflix
Jimmy Kimmel's Friend Chef Chris Bianco Says His New LA Pizzeria Means 'I Get to See More Jimmy' 
mila-kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Relationship Timeline
LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE. Mila Kunis as Ani in Luckiest Girl Alive
See Mila Kunis Give a Powerful Performance as a Woman with Dark Past in 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Trailer
Quinta Brunson for Emmys Bit — After She Interrupts His Late-Night
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys Bit — After She Interrupts His Late-Night Monologue!