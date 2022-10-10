If you're looking for the best pizza in New York City, don't ask Mila Kunis for recommendations.

As Luckiest Girl Alive star, 39, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she had a chilly exchange over her preferred pizza with the largely N.Y.C.-based audience of the talk show, which usually shoots in Los Angeles but taped in Brooklyn for a week.

It was only three minutes into the interview when the rambunctious audience "boo"ed Kunis after she revealed wasn't from New York. "What's wrong with your audience?" she asked host Jimmy Kimmel with a laugh. "Very New York of you," she told the audience. "Very New York. I'm sorry!"

Kimmel, 54, then asked Kunis where she was from and the audience erupted into applause when she said Ukraine.

The "boo"s returned when the Family Guy voice actress revealed she didn't have any pizza on her initial visit to N.Y.C. after moving to the United States. "This audience is something. God, it's fun," she said to Kimmel.

"I did not have pizza in New York but my dad delivered pizzas growing up, but in LA," Kunis said to more "boo"s. "That's mean! LA has perfectly fine pizzas, guys!"

The star then turned to Kimmel and said: "But there's more to this story — just to get another boo. It was Domino's Pizza." The crowd started laughing along with Kunis and Kimmel.

"It's like a symphony of 'boo's and 'ahh's!" the actress exclaimed.

RELATED VIDEO: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Speak Out About the War in Her Native Ukraine, Donating $3 Million

Kunis finally admitted to the late-night host that she hates all pizza. "Boo, boo! I get it! I'm out of here!" she said and pretended to leave the stage.

"I had it every day for a year, possibly more. It was too much. Because we were so poor, my dad would make us pizza for dinner and he tried really hard to get creative but you can only be so creative," Kunis explained. "I'll choke it down because my kids like pizza and my husband likes pizza, but I'm never the person that goes, 'You know what I feel like? Pizza.'"

Wrapping up the pizza discourse, Kunis made one last revelation. "Here's the irony guys, my husband, for our anniversary, got me a pizza oven," she said. "So now, not only do I not like pizza, I make them."