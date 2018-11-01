Mike Price's Roasted Delicata Squash with Apples & Kale

“It has all the best flavors of fall in one recipe,” says the chef of Market Table in N.Y.C.

Roasted Delicata Squash with Apples & Kale

2 medium delicata squash, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into ½-in.-thick slices

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

2 cups baby kale, roughly chopped

1½ cups thinly sliced Honeycrisp apple (from 1 large apple)

½ cup chopped roasted pistachios

2 Tbsp. sherry vinegar

1 oz. pecorino Romano cheese, shaved

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Coat squash pieces evenly with 2 tablespoons olive oil, and place in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in oven until tender and just starting to char around edges, 15 to 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, combine kale, apple and pistachios in a bowl. Drizzle with vinegar and 2 tablespoons olive oil; toss to coat.

3. Remove squash from oven, and place on a platter. Top with kale mixture and shaved cheese.

Serves: 6

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes