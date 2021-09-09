Who knew there was such a simple way to ensure that all your food is reheated evenly in the microwave?

You've Been Microwaving All Your Food Wrong, According to These Microwave Hacks

Ever wonder why reheating food in the microwave leaves some parts of it piping hot and others ice cold?

Well Isabella Avila is here to help you solve that problem, with their brilliant microwave hacks.

The verified TikTok creator, 22, went viral on the social media platform last month, after sharing a video of three major tips to ensure microwaved meals are heated evenly.

According to Avila, the problem stars with dish placement.

"You shouldn't actually have your food in the middle of the plate," Avila said, in the clip. "It should be on the edge so it can actually rotate and cook evenly."

Another thing that can help, especially when heating up carb-heavy foods like pasta or pizza? Adding a small cup of water to the microwave, which Avila explained will "keep it moisturized" while also stopping it "from getting too chewy."

One final microwave hack from Avila helps solve the problem of needing to heat two items at once.

Their tip? Adding an upside down mug and stacking a plate on top of it, for "height distribution." One food item goes up, the other can sit on the plate as usual.

Since posting the 26-second clip on Aug. 12, Avila's video has been viewed by more than 6.5 million people, racked up nearly 911,000 likes, received over 4,460 comments, and has been shared more than 22,000.

It's just one of the many helpful hacks Avila shares, including one showing how to properly use a can opener, flip food items in a pan, and how to stop a pot of water from boiling over.

TikTok as a whole has been a go-to source for many foodies looking to discover various hacks since the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including how to cut onions without crying.

It's also been a helpful source for quick recipes. Earlier this year, one food trend taking the app by storm was all about putting together delicious, griddled wraps at home using whatever you have in your fridge — without making a big mess in the rolling process.