Mickey Mouse Oreos Launch to Celebrate the Character's 90th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse is ringing in the big 9-0 in a very sweet way.

Nabisco has partnered with Disney to announce a brand-new, limited-edition Oreo to celebrate nine decades since the character first debuted as Steamboat Willie in an animated short in 1928.

The cookies are the same classic shape but with three different celebratory designs etched into them, all featuring Mickey. The center is stuffed with confetti birthday cake filling.

The treats will hit shelves on September 24 and will be available “while supplies last,” according to the press release.

RELATED VIDEO: Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Reopens Without Bride Auction

RELATED: State Fair Oreos Are Now on Sale at Walmart—and They Come in Two Flavors

This is just the latest way that Disney has been celebrating the anniversary of its most iconic character. In November, they will open an immersive pop-up art exhibit in New York City. The 16,000-square-foot space in Manhattan will feature multimedia installations, from murals to sculptures to paintings. The exhibit will run from November 8, 2018 – February 10, 2019.