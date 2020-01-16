Image zoom

Disney fans, rejoice!

Goldfish is bringing back their hugely popular Mickey Mouse-shaped crackers — and introducing a brand new cracker shaped like Minnie Mouse.

The Pepperidge Farm snack previously collaborated with Disney in 2018 for limited-edition Mickey crackers in honor of the beloved mouse’s 90th birthday. This year, Goldfish is bringing together Mickey and Minnie for an adorable new snack that’s twice as cute.

Each limited-edition package will include red Goldfish crackers shaped like Mickey’s ears mixed in with pink crackers similarly shaped like Minnie’s ears, including her signature bow. Nothing new or fancy here, though: Both crackers feature the classic cheddar flavor.

In addition to the crackers, Goldfish is releasing three different editions of collectible Mickey and Minnie packaging — in the colors pink, blue and yellow.

The snacks are available exclusively at Target starting this month, and will expand to more retailers nationwide starting in April.

Mickey and Minnie crackers aren’t the only time Goldfish has made snacks in the shape of beloved cartoon characters. Last spring, ahead of the release of Toy Story 4, Pepperidge Farm announced the release of limited-edition Toy Story-themed Goldfish.

The Toy Story Goldfish included crackers shaped like Woody and Buzz Lightyear, as well as a blue cracker as a nod to Bo Peep.