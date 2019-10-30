Image zoom Getty

Six popular varieties of apples from a Michigan-based company are being recalled due to a potential listeria contamination.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that North Bay Produce of Traverse City, Michigan, was voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases and two bulk bins of apples. The recall was initiated after a product test indicated the presence of the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recalled products were shipped to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in eight states: Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

The FDA said they were not aware of any illnesses related to the recall at this time.

The recall includes popular varieties of apples like McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious.

Affected apples were shipped between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21 and were sold in plastic bags under the brands Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan, as well as in unbranded clear plastic tote bags, white paper bags and individually, the FDA said. Apples purchased before Oct. 16 and other North Bay Produce products are not affected by the recall.

The FDA also provided a detailed list of the recalled products and their descriptions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the listeria bacteria can cause “severe” and occasionally fatal infections in pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The FDA urged anyone who who might be in possession of the recalled apples to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. “Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it,” the FDA warned.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact 1-231-929-4001 or visit www.northbayproduce.com.