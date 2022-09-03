Michelob Ultra Debuts Limited-Edition Serena Williams Cans After Her Final Singles Match

Michelob Ultra is celebrating Serena Williams' storied career.

Following her final singles match at the US Open on Friday, the beer company announced that it will release 100 limited-edition packs of 24 cans in honor of the 40-year-old tennis icon.

The packs include one can commemorating each major title in Williams' tennis career, and a final one paying homage to her wins off the court.

Williams, who went pro at age 14 in 1995 after being trained by her father, Richard Williams, in their Compton, California neighborhood, is a seven-time Australian Open women's singles champion, a seven-time Wimbledon winner, a six-time US Open victor, and has won the French Open three times.

Fans can get a chance to win the commemorative packs on Michelob Ultra's social media channels.

Michelob ULTRA

Earlier this year, Williams teamed up with the Michelob Ultra for a Super Bowl 56 commercial alongside NFL great Peyton Manning, golfer Brooks Koepka, soccer star Alex Morgan, WNBA athlete Nneka Ogwumike and the NBA's Jimmy Butler.

In Williams' final singles match, the athlete dominated early in the first two sets, but her opponent, Ajla Tomljanović of Australia, reeled her back in each time.

Tomljanović won the first set 7-5 and Williams eked out a tiebreak win in the second, but couldn't overcome the Aussie in the third, losing 6-1.

Serena Williams. COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Williams had defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit — the second-ranked player in the world — in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

Fighting a talented Kontaveit, Williams won the first set in a tiebreak, 7-6, before dropping the second 2-6. She then dominated the third set, winning 6-4 to take the match.

"This is what I do best," Williams told the crowd after the match. "I love a challenge, I love rising to the challenge."

"After I lost the second set, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, I've got to give my best effort because this might be it,' " she added.

Williams said that every match she wins is a "bonus" to her career, which she hinted will come to an end after the US Open.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The star had written in the September issue of Vogue that she would be "evolving away from tennis" after the US Open, but in interviews since, she's hedged when asked if this will truly be her last tournament.

"I've been pretty vague about it, right?" Williams said after winning her first-round match on Monday. "I'm going to stay vague because you never know."

On Friday, though, she sounded more definitive when asked in her post-match interview if this was really it. "I don't think so, but you never know," Williams said. "I don't know."