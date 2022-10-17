Michelle Obama's birthdays were made extra special thanks to her mom, Marian Robinson.

On Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show filmed at Flour Shop in New York City, the former first lady and Barrymore talked food, family and Obama's Netflix kids show, Waffles + Mochi.

In a round of rapid-fire questions, Barrymore, 47, asked Michelle, 58, about her favorite food memory.

"My mom used to bake homemade cakes for us for our birthdays," she said of Robinson, 85. "And my mom even did this when she lived with us in the White House, and I remember getting to lick the mixer."

As for her favorite memory cooking with husband, President Barack Obama, and daughters, Sasha and Malia, Michelle had an honest response. "Truthfully, we lived in the White House and we had chefs," she said.

Michelle also divulged her favorite movie snacks (popcorn and Raisinets because "I like a little salty and sugar") and her workout hype song ("anything Beyoncé").

At the filming, Michelle and Barrymore were joined in conversation by influencers Pierre Serrao, Hannah Bronfman, Kim Nichols and Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem — and their little ones! The guest list also included the puppet stars of Waffles + Mochi, and Julian Shapiro-Barnum, the host of Recess Therapy, which catapulted the Corn Kid's fame.

"If you said that this occasion was on the moon I would have said, 'I'll get there,'" Barrymore said excitedly before kicking off the interview.

"For me, who was such an in-awe fan of yours, you did become synonymous with veggies," the actress added. "And you made me think differently about school and gardening and veggies."

Known for her healthy eating advocacy, Michelle spoke candidly about parenting with Barrymore and the other guests, stating that "it's about balance."

"There's nothing wrong with having fun food," she said. "There's nothing wrong with having juice. There's nothing wrong with having dessert. It's just that you want to have a well rounded [diet] so kids have exposure to a little bit of everything."

She added that "that's the beauty" of Waffles + Mochi. "We don't judge food," she said. "We just encourage kids to try new things."

Each episode of the second season of Waffles + Mochi, called Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant, exposes viewers to a new food or flavor. Obama, who stars in the series as herself, also executive produced the new season.

Season 2 of the show — which Barrymore said is "destined to become the next Sesame Street" — also has "easy-to-follow recipes that viewers can do together as a family," said Michelle.

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant is now streaming on Netflix.