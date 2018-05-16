Michael Symon's Grilled Skirt Steak Tacos

Victor Protasio
People Staff
May 16, 2018 05:04 PM

“Skirt steak is one of the best values at the butcher counter,” says The Chew host and author of Playing with Fire.

1 (12-oz.) can chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
1 Tbsp. light brown sugar
2 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. ground coriander
1 tsp. ground cumin
2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus 2 limes cut into small wedges
2 lbs. skirt steak, trimmed of silver skin
12 (6-in.) corn tortillas, warmed
1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped
1 jalapeño chile, thinly sliced
1 cup thinly sliced red onion (from 1 medium onion)

1. Place entire contents of can of chipotles in adobo sauce in a blender. Process until pureed. Reserve 1 tablespoon; refrigerate remaining puree in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

2. Stir together 1 tablespoon chipotle puree, brown sugar, salt, coriander, cumin and lime juice in a small bowl. Pat steak dry with paper towels. Place steak in a large ziplock plastic bag; add chipotle marinade, seal, and toss to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 1 to 2 hours.

3. Preheat grill or grill pan to high (450° to 500°). Remove steak from bag, discarding marinade. Place meat on oiled grate or in oiled grill pan, and grill, uncovered, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 135° (for medium-rare), about 3 minutes per side.

4. Transfer steak to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes. Thinly slice meat across the grain, and serve in warm or slightly charred corn tortillas with cilantro, jalapeño, onion and lime wedges.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

