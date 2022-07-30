Michael Symon's Skirt Steak With Pistachio Chimichurri & Cauliflower Rice

The chef and author of the Fix It With Food: Every Meal Easy cookbook shares a low-carb meal to help kick-start the new year. "The herby, salty, citrusy chimichurri is enhanced with heaps of crunchy cauliflower, transforming it into a kind of loose salad. It’s the perfect foil to the savory grilled steak."