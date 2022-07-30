Michael Symon's Skirt Steak With Pistachio Chimichurri & Cauliflower Rice
The chef and author of the Fix It With Food: Every Meal Easy cookbook shares a low-carb meal to help kick-start the new year. "The herby, salty, citrusy chimichurri is enhanced with heaps of crunchy cauliflower, transforming it into a kind of loose salad. It’s the perfect foil to the savory grilled steak."
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup golden raisins
- 3 cups riced cauliflower (from 1 [12-oz.] pkg.)
- ¾ cup roasted pistachios
- ¾ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- ¾ cup fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced
- ⅓ cup salt-packed capers, rinsed
- 1 ½ tablespoons fresh grated orange zest, plus 1 cup fresh orange juice (from 3 medium oranges)
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- ¾ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ¾ cup , plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 ½ teaspoons black pepper, divided
- 2 ¼ lbs.s skirt steak, trimmed
Directions
- Step 1Bring water and raisins to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes to rehydrate; drain.
- Step 2Add riced cauliflower, drained raisins, pistachios, parsley, mint, capers, orange zest, orange juice, vinegar, cumin, crushed red pepper, garlic and ¾ cup of the olive oil in a large bowl. Sprinkle with 1½ teaspoons of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper; toss to combine.
- Step 3Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium high (400° to 450°). Drizzle steak on both sides with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and sprinkle with remaining 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Place steak on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until charred and medium rare, flipping once, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Let steak rest 10 minutes before thinly slicing against the grain. Serve with chimichurri and cauliflower rice.