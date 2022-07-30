Michael Symon's Skirt Steak With Pistachio Chimichurri & Cauliflower Rice

The chef and author of the Fix It With Food: Every Meal Easy cookbook shares a low-carb meal to help kick-start the new year. "The herby, salty, citrusy chimichurri is enhanced with heaps of crunchy cauliflower, transforming it into a kind of loose salad. It’s the perfect foil to the savory grilled steak."
By People Staff
Credit: Jennifer Causey

Ingredients

Ingredient Checklist

  • 1 cup water
  • ½ cup golden raisins
  • 3 cups riced cauliflower (from 1 [12-oz.] pkg.)
  • ¾ cup roasted pistachios
  • ¾ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • ¾ cup fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced
  • ⅓ cup salt-packed capers, rinsed
  • 1 ½ tablespoons fresh grated orange zest, plus 1 cup fresh orange juice (from 3 medium oranges)
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • ¾ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¾ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • ¾ cup , plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 3 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 ½ teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 2 ¼ lbs.s skirt steak, trimmed

Directions

Instructions Checklist

  • Step 1Bring water and raisins to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes to rehydrate; drain.
  • Step 2Add riced cauliflower, drained raisins, pistachios, parsley, mint, capers, orange zest, orange juice, vinegar, cumin, crushed red pepper, garlic and ¾ cup of the olive oil in a large bowl. Sprinkle with 1½ teaspoons of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper; toss to combine.
  • Step 3Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium high (400° to 450°). Drizzle steak on both sides with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and sprinkle with remaining 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Place steak on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until charred and medium rare, flipping once, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Let steak rest 10 minutes before thinly slicing against the grain. Serve with chimichurri and cauliflower rice.
