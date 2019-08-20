Michael Symon's Grilled & Smothered Hot Dogs

Image zoom Victor Protasio

The chef and cohost of Food Network’s BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon shares delicious ways to top your franks.

The Retro Diner Dog

6 hot dogs

6 soft potato hot dog buns, toasted

½ lb. thinly sliced pork bologna

½ cup finely chopped white onion (from 1 onion)

Yellow mustard

1. Preheat a grill to high (450° to 500°). Place hot dogs on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until they are slightly blistered, 5 to 8 minutes. Place 1 hot dog in each toasted bun.

2. Place bologna in a single layer on grates, and grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 3 minutes. Remove bologna from grill, and cut into ½-inch strips. Add a few strips of crispy bologna to each hot dog; top with onions and mustard.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

The Spicy-Cheesy Dog

6 oz. evaporated milk

¾ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. dry mustard

¾ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

8 oz. extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated (about 2 cups)

1 large egg, beaten

6 hot dogs

6 hot dog buns, toasted

Fresh jalapeño slices

1. Heat evaporated milk, salt, dry mustard and Worcestershire sauce in a saucepan over medium until slightly simmering, about 5 minutes. Whisk in cheese. Cook, whisking constantly, until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth, about 3 minutes. Slowly whisk in beaten egg; continue whisking until egg is fully incorporated. Continue to cook over medium low, stirring constantly with a rubber spatula, until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Pour sauce through a fine mesh strainer into a heatproof jar; discard any solids. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on surface to prevent a skin from forming. Cool sauce completely, about 10 minutes. (Sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.)

2. Preheat a grill to high (450° to 500°). Place hot dogs on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until hot dogs are slightly blistered and thoroughly heated, 5 to 8 minutes. Place 1 hot dog in each toasted bun. Drizzle with cheese sauce, and sprinkle with jalapeños.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Quick Tip! Before grilling, poke a few holes in the dogs with a fork to let the steam escape. This will help prevent the casings from splitting or bulging while cooking.