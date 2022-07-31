Michael Silverstein's Rosemary-Dijon Chicken with Haricots Verts
"I find myself so tired of 'diet food'. I think most people associate healthy food with boring, plain meals... but not anymore!" says chef Michael Silverstein. "I wrote this recipe (and the whole book, New Keto Cooking) to show that you can absolutely love the food you're eating and feel better too."
Want to impress your family or guests? This is the dish to serve. "This creamy dijon chicken is a big punch of flavor, and it's so easy to make. I mean, who doesn't love a good one-pot dinner? It tastes like something you'd order at a restaurant, so it feels like you're really treating yourself," says the MasterChef alum.
"The recipe also teaches you how to make the juiciest chicken thighs ever, and the trick is searing the skin first until it's golden brown and crispy, and then gently finishing it in the oven in that tangy sauce. The meat ends up so tender and juicy on the inside, with that crispy skin on top. Absolute perfection! If you're looking to impress your whole family, this is the recipe for you - just don't tell them it's Keto, because they'll never know," assures Silverstein. Try the recipe for yourself below!
Ingredients
- 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 lbs.)
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 1 1/2 Tbsp.)
- 1 ½ teaspoons dried rosemary
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup Dijon mustard
- 1 lb. fresh haricots verts (French green beans), trimmed
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 425°. Pat chicken dry with a paper towel, and evenly coat both sides with 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the pper.
- Step 2Heat a large skillet over medium high. Add oil, and heat until oil starts to shimmer. place 3 chicken thighs, skin side down, in hot oil. Cook, undisturbed, until a golden, crispy skin forms, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip chicken, and cook until lightly browned, about 2 more minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate. Repeat with remaining thighs.
- Step 3Add butter to hot skillet. As butter melts, use a wooden spoon to stir and scrape browned pieces from bottom of skillet. Stir in garlic and rosemary; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in cream, mustard, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Add haricots verts; toss to combine. Arrange chicken on top of haricots verts, with chicken skin side up. Bake in preheated oven until chicken has an internal temperature of at least 165°, about 20 minutes. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.