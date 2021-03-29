"I find myself so tired of 'diet food'. I think most people associate healthy food with boring, plain meals... but not anymore!" says chef Michael Silverstein. "I wrote this recipe (and the whole book, New Keto Cooking) to show that you can absolutely love the food you're eating and feel better too."

Want to impress your family or guests? This is the dish to serve. "This creamy dijon chicken is a big punch of flavor, and it's so easy to make. I mean, who doesn't love a good one-pot dinner? It tastes like something you'd order at a restaurant, so it feels like you're really treating yourself," says the MasterChef alum.

"The recipe also teaches you how to make the juiciest chicken thighs ever, and the trick is searing the skin first until it's golden brown and crispy, and then gently finishing it in the oven in that tangy sauce. The meat ends up so tender and juicy on the inside, with that crispy skin on top. Absolute perfection! If you're looking to impress your whole family, this is the recipe for you - just don't tell them it's Keto, because they'll never know," assures Silverstein. Try the recipe for yourself below!