This recipe from the Head Pastry Chef at Hoi Polloi restaurant in the Ace Hotel London is perfect for tea time—or any time.

Michael Korzelius’ Sweet Vanilla Scones

3 cups (about 12 ¾ oz.) all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface

¼ cup granulated sugar, plus more for dough

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. table salt

½ cup (4 oz.) very cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

2 large eggs, beaten, divided

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Mascarpone cheese, for serving

Fruit jam, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Add cold butter. Using your fingers or a pastry blender, work butter into flour mixture until only breadcrumb-size or pea-size pieces remain.

2. Make a well in center of flour mixture; add 1 beaten egg, cream and vanilla. Stir with a fork to incorporate dry ingredients a little at a time until a sticky, shaggy dough forms. (Don’t overmix.) Lightly knead dough in bowl until it just comes together.

3. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and shape into a 1-inch-thick round. Flour a 2-inch round cookie cutter, and cut out rounds of dough. Reshape scraps, and repeat cutting until all dough is used. Transfer scones to prepared baking sheet. Brush scones with remaining beaten egg, and sprinkle with sugar.

4. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Serve warm with mascarpone cheese and your favorite jam.

Makes: 18 scones

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Quick Tip! After cutting out your scones, chill them before baking. It relaxes the gluten and cools the butter again, which helps create a crumbly, flaky texture.