Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate Their Joint Birthday with Huge Chocolate Cake

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated their shared birthday with quite the dessert.

The two Oscar winners — who both took another lap around the sun on Sept. 25, Douglas turning 78 and Zeta-Jones, 53 — blew out the candles together on massive, three-tier, seven-layer chocolate cake for their big day.

Both posted pictures of the decadent desert to their social media accounts on Tuesday.

The pics showed the married couple posing behind the cake, which was decorated with colorful flowers and topped with two number candles making out "25," a likely reference to their shared birthdate.

"Thank you all for the kind birthday messages!" Douglas captioned his photo. "We love you all 🎂 ❤️. "

Zeta-Jones shared two similar black-and-white photos, though her post included a picture of her and Douglas sharing a kiss during the celebration.

"And that was our birthday! Thank you for all your greetings," the actress wrote in her caption. "And Maria Fiennes for these lovely pics. Let the New Year begin!!😘"

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have been married for 21 years and share son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.

The Hollywood pair has made a ritual of acknowledging their special date throughout their relationship. On their actual birthday, Zeta-Jones posted an Instagram tribute to Douglas, who turned 78, alongside a video of them riding in a helicopter.

"It's our birthday!!" she captioned two sweet images of the her and her husband. "After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it 😂😘😂 I love you!!! a la votre!!!!!!!!!!"

In the video, the birthday girl wrote, "All smiles as we start our birthdays!!! Let the games begin!!!!!!🎂🎉🎂🎉🎂🎉," sharing footage of the two sitting across the aisle from one another on the helicopter. "Happy birthday, honey!"

In 2021, Douglas shared a throwback photo of the two taken at the Deauville Film Festival in France, the event where they first met.

In the snapshot, the actor wore a purple shirt and gray jacket as he raised a glass while seated next to his future wife, who sported red earrings and a glamorous updo.

"My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. I found out that she had the same birthday as me--tadaah!" Douglas wrote in his Instagram caption.

He added, "Then when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true. I've lucked out at this time in my life."