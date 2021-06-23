Before the actor's apology, Nicki Minaj —who was born in Trinidad and Tobago — shared a post about J'ouvert's significance, asking Michael B. Jordan to "change the name" of his rum

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Backlash Over the Name of His Rum Brand: 'We Hear You'

Michael B. Jordan is issuing an apology after the name of his new rum brand, J'Ouvert, sparked backlash over cultural sensitivities.

An annual festival with origins in Trinidad, J'ouvert - an Antillean Creole French term translating to "daybreak" - goes back to the 18th century, during a time when people were still enslaved in the Caribbean country.

Many have used social media to explain the cultural significance of the holiday, including one Instagram user whose post was shared by Nicki Minaj. (The singer was born in Trinidad and Tobago.)

Jordan, 34, posted his apology on his Instagram Story Tuesday night, writing, "I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on."

"Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations ... " the Without Remorse star continued.

Jordan ended his post by assuring readers, "We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of."

Hours before Jordan addressed the controversy, Minaj, 38, shared an image that broke down the historical significance of the J'ouvert event. The post read, in part, "IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT THE NAME IT'S WHAT IT REPRESENTS PERTAINING TO ENSLAVEMENT AND FREEDOM."